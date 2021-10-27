Caxton Associates LP Has $506,000 Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of ORA opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

