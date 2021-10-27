Caxton Associates LP Has $483,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

