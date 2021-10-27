Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

ROST stock opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

