Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 653,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.