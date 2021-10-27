Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 189.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.85% of Castlight Health worth $24,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.83. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

