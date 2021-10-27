Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

