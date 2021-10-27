Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADNF. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

