Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $2.00 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion and $4.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00106655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00438082 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040846 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022239 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,315,980,461 coins and its circulating supply is 33,258,157,923 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

