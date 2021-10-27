Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

CPXWF stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

