Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS.

Shares of COF stock traded down $12.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

