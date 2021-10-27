Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $205.00 at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $197.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Shares of COF opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

