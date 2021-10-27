Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $205.00 at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $197.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.10.
Shares of COF opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.