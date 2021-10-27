Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $190.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.
Capital One Financial stock opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
