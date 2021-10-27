Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $190.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.87. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

