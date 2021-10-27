Capital International Investors Sells 3,663,851 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,691,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,663,851 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.30% of American International Group worth $937,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of AIG opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

