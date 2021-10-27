Capital International Inc. CA Trims Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $42,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $436.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $438.69.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

