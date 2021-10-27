Capital International Inc. CA Sells 3,434 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $594.14 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $624.74 and its 200-day moving average is $564.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.71.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

