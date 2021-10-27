Capital International Inc. CA Sells 15,150 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $88,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

