Capital International Inc. CA Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $653.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $658.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

