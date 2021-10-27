Capital International Inc. CA Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average of $200.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

