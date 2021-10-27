Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $5,868,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,313,000. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,832. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

