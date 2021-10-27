Cannell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 145,329 Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 765,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC remained flat at $$14.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

