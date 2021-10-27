Cannell Capital LLC Invests $13.70 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,000. DoubleVerify accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. 21,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,325. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

