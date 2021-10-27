Cannell Capital LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 59.72% of Spark Networks worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $75,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,385. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -20.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spark Networks news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Goldberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

