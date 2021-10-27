Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 6.8%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 39,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,654,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 303.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,742 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $388,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

