Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 7.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78. 10,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,720,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

