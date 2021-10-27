Cameco (CCJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CCJ opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -670.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

