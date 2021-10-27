Cameco (CCJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE CCJ opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -670.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.