California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 96,308 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $346,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,713. The firm has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $359.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average is $308.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,617 shares of company stock worth $7,527,608. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.