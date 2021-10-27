California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105,839 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $250,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,612. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

