California State Teachers Retirement System Has $635.36 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80,746 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of The Home Depot worth $635,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.00. 38,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,430. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $374.05. The company has a market cap of $392.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.88.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

