California State Teachers Retirement System Has $369.39 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,649 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of AbbVie worth $369,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,528. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

