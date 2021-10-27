California State Teachers Retirement System Has $220.28 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock worth $220,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $931.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,909. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $871.05. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

