California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,559,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 490,819 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $423,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 183,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,430. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

