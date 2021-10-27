California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 701,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,408,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.