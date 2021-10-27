Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.