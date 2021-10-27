CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CalAmp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CalAmp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CalAmp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

