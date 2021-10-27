CAE (NYSE:CAE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. CAE has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth about $449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 147,876.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 59,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CAE by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CAE by 57.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 197,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

