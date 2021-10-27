Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 122.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at about $711,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadiz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 70.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. 16.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

