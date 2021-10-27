Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $182.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cadence’s Q3 performance reflected strength across segments like digital & signoff solutions and functional verification suite. The company is also gaining from higher investments on emerging trends like Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in semiconductor end-market. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth, going ahead. The company raised 2021 revenue guidance on strong performance in the third quarter. Increasing costs related to research and development as well as headcount additions are likely to dent margins at least in the near term. Supply chain and logistics disruptions, stiff competition in simulation market along with significant forex volatility are other concerns. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.81. 12,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,593. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $175.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $423,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.