C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,017. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

