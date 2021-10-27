Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNZL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,609 ($34.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,562.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,468.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

