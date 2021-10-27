Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bumble were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMBL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of BMBL opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

