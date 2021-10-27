Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. 2,303,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,561. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

