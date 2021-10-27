Brokers Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

