Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on THC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $75,988,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $45,240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

