Brokers Issue Forecasts for Anthem, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will earn $5.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.80. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANTM. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $436.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $438.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.