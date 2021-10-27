Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of HCC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. 570,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,764. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after buying an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

