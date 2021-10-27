Brokerages Set Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Target Price at €114.37

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.37 ($134.55).

PUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at €102.50 ($120.59) on Friday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 51.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is €102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.