Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Target Price at $8.60

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

