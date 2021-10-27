Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $13.65

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 10,079,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,184. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,057.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 861,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,822,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,294,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,477 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

