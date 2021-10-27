Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) PT at $67.33

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,830. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

