Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target at $16.75

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $8.47. 2,138,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,737. American Well has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

